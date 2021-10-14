Biden’s and Harris’s field of dreams is coming true. Their border crisis grows worse by the day. A projection from the Princeton Policy Advisors shows that more than 1.8 million illegal immigrants are expected to cross the Mexico border by year end 2021. This will make 2021 the worst year on record. The last two highest years were 1986 at 1.6 million when Ronald Reagan, a Republican held the office, and 2000 at 1.64 million when Bill Clinton, a Democrat held the office.
Biden flops with the direction of the wind. So, what is the real reason for open borders? It is all intentional so that they can flood the U. S. with cheap labor, grant amnesty to all these illegals so that they can vote to turn the red states blue by transporting illegals to the red states completely changing the population demographics. These people are going to be completely beholden to the Democratic Party and will vote accordingly. And, they know it.
The primary function of the federal government is to protect the country and its citizens from its enemies both foreign and domestic. When they fail to do that, then they are the enemy of the people. Case in point is Biden’s decision to push for a full-blown investigation of the border patrol’s use of their reigns as whips. He and Harris both go on national television and state that those people will be held accountable and pay serious consequences. It’s his fault that those crossing the border show no regard for border patrol.
The DHS Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, is a joke. He lies to cover up the inadequacies at the border of this administration. Let me ask Biden, Harris and Mayorkas one question regarding the situation at Del Rio with the Border Patrol on horseback.
What would your reaction be if these illegals starting pulling the Border Patrol Officers off their horses and started beating the hell out of them? In your minds that would be self-defense – right!
Wake up America and get rid of these people before it is too late.
We are the laughingstock of the world right now!
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg