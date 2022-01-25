Lead out those who have eyes but are blind, who have ears but are deaf. (Isaiah 43:8)
I pray people will open up their eyes. You may not have liked former President Donald Trump, but our borders were protected, insulin prices were down, other countries respected us, and we were energy efficient. And we had the right to try. And we were putting God back in America.
President Joe Biden is destroying our country and making us look like fools. I guess people are blinded in fear and want the government to tell us what we can and cannot do.
People need to wake up. Government is trying to divide our country and if we allow this to continue we will become a third-world country. We need to stand upon what is right and we need to stand up against schools indoctrinating our kids. It needs to stop.
And the only way it is going to stop is if we the people stand upon what our country was founded on. I pray Americans wake up before it is too late.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg