Apparently, there is some science behind the feels we have during the holidays. Maybe it’s an anticipation of seeing the reaction of a loved one or friend upon opening a gift, but we know the tingle is there.
A study from the University of Zurich notes that “even making a plan to spend money on another person enhances activity in the areas of the brain that link altruism and happiness ... There is the release of dopamine when giving and receiving gifts — which means gift-giving creates pleasure.”
That’s good.
On Thursday, The Daily Item and its partners at The Salvation Army, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, rolled out the promotional arm of the 2022 Here. For Good. campaign. The good folks at the Salvation Army have been hard at work for weeks already. The program is the continuation of the long-standing tradition that has been part of the Valley’s holiday generosity for more than three decades.
The Needy Family Fund was launched in 1987 and rebranded over the last few years as Here. For Good. Over the past 36 Christmases, countless local individuals, families, businesses, religious organizations, foundations and everything in between have generously opened their arms to embrace our neighbors that need help.
We can never truly measure their reach and impact. It is undoubtedly profound.
Since 1987, more than $3.35 million has been gifted to families in need in the region. When the need spiked with the outbreak of COVID and the financial difficulties that followed, the Valley responded, as it always does.
The two highest yearly totals in the history of the Here. For Good. campaign have been over the past two years: a record $147,871 in 2020 and $145,299 last year. This year’s goal is $150,000, a total boosted thanks to generous pledges from the three Degensten foundations, the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.
As I said in the launch story in the Thanksgiving Day Daily Item, the Here. For Good. program is one of the best things this region does and I am proud that we can play whatever role we can in helping.
Over the course of the next 5 weeks, you will once again see stories in The Daily Item and at dailyitem.com and wkok.com about the families participating in the program. Some are dealing with health problems or medical expenses and others struggling to find work. Whatever their reasons, they are seeking our help.
It is my hope we can help them in any way we can.
“Residents of this Valley always rally to help one another,” Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. boss Roger Haddon said during the launch. “I’m very hopeful that will be the case again this holiday season.”
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.
Any amount can make a difference and will also, apparently, lead to a chemical reaction that will make you feel even better.
Sounds like a win-win.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.