Sunbury Baseball held its annual opening day ceremony on Saturday, April 30, on Merle Philips Field at the David L. Persing recreation complex on N. Fourth Street in the city.
The young players, coaches, and team sponsors were enthusiastic about being together and marching on the field to the applause of family and friends.
The ceremony was kicked off by the presentation of colors by Shikellamy High School JROTC, singing of the National Anthem by Brynna Miller and Mayor Josh Brosious throwing out the first pitch.
We would like to recognize the sponsors for their contributions, all the coaches, volunteers, parents and Sunbury Youth Baseball Board of Directors for their hard work running the ever growing league. Thank you to Big Mambos Latin Bistro for running the concession stand again this year.
Thank you to the City of Sunbury, Sunbury Parks and Rec Department, and Sunbury Department of Public Works for maintaining the David L. Persing Recreation Complex.
Youth baseball provides rich experiences for its players both on and off the field, and helps develop team building skills and life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities.
We encourage residents to take an evening and go watch a baseball game and support the youth in our community.
Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans,
