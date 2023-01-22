On his first full day as governor, Josh Shapiro threw a life preserver to 65,000 Pennsylvanians. In the first executive order of his new administration, Shapiro removed the college degree requirement on an estimated 65,000 jobs in the commonwealth government.
Gov. Shapiro — that will still take a while to get used to — estimates that 550 different jobs in state government will no longer require a college degree as a qualifier. The move, Shapiro and other stakeholders said, puts the emphasis on relevant skills, work experience and apprenticeships ahead of what can be a costly piece of paper.
This in no way diminishes the college degrees that millions of people are pursuing. There are vital jobs across all lanes of life that require additional layers of education. Rather, this order opens doors to many experienced and well-qualified employees for thousands of other roles, giving them elusive opportunities to lead that may have been blocked by hiring protocols.
“My view is if you’re qualified for the job, then you should get the job here in Pennsylvania,” the governor said.
“Degree requirements that reward folks who pursue one of these paths while shutting out those who pursue others hurts us all.”
At a time when almost everyone is hiring, the shift creates opportunities for many deserving individuals already working for the state government, but also for others who are maybe looking for a change of scenery.
Many of those employers, because of the fast-paced nature of their business or the technical difficulties, are always looking for employees who can walk in on day one and hit the ground running.
“I met a mentor that reminded me that my boots-on-the-ground experience was worth just as much as a degree, if not more,” Beth Christian, acting deputy secretary of administration, said last week. “When the next opportunity presented itself I said ‘yes’ to the executive position I’m so honored to hold now.”
That real-world experience doesn’t come from a book; it is being rightly rewarded.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.