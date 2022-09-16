The right decision and the easy decision are not often the same.
When members of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove voted five years ago to publicly announce the church’s acceptance and affirmation of all people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, 88 percent of the church supported the move in a vote. The move did cost the church a few families, Rev. Dietmar Plajer said, those apparently offended by the inclusionary step forward.
At a time when churches are seeing declining attendance and enrollment, churches, synagogues and other religious houses are seeking ways to get more people in the door.
Taking a stance — now clearly a public move with additional signage and awareness — like that of St. Paul’s could be deemed detrimental to the long-term viability in regard to membership.
At St. Paul’s, and in many houses of worship in the area, opening arms to all is the right step. We wish others would publicly acknowledge their openness and availability to any marginalized group. While the move cost the church some members, it also led to others becoming members.
“What we do inside the church needs to be visible on the outside,” said UCC council President Peggy Peeler.
Last week, officials at the Selinsgrove church installed painted chairs — including a wheelchair, highchair and rocking chair — on the front lawn to further highlight the church’s efforts to include the LGBTQ community and visible minorities.
The types of chairs should not be lost. They represent people of varying ages and spots in their lives, all of who aim to be included regardless of what makes them “different.”
It’s a small gesture that has great meaning to some in the region. Perhaps someone struggling sees this outreach and can find a place of acceptance that has been lacking in their lives. Perhaps the next generations won’t be so small-minded, where someone who thinks, looks, believes and feels different won’t be ostracized.
“If you talk to the kids, it’s not a big deal for them. They’re accepting and not attaching labels,” church member Chanin Wendling, said. “It’s harder for adults.”
Change can be hard, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t necessary.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.