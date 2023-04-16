Today The Daily Item begins a multi-part series that should look somewhat familiar, at least at its baseline.
Back in 2020, a month after George Floyd was murdered by police in Minneapolis, The Daily Item embarked on a different kind of project, one we called Black Lives Here.
The premise was simple back then: What is it like for a Black person to live in our Valley, a place demographic data show is at least 90 percent white? It was well received and won a few awards statewide and nationally, including the Public Service Award from our parent company, CNHI.
Today we embark on a similar project at what feels like another critical juncture. This time, beginning today and running throughout this week, LGBTQ+ Lives Here will be presented on A1 of The Daily Item.
Again, a simple idea: In a very socially conservative area, what is it like to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community here?
It’s a project we have had in the planning stages since last fall. It finally came together over the past two months when reporter Justin Strawser and photographer Rob Inglis sat down with our neighbors to hear their stories.
Over the course of this week you can read about personal reflections from people that live here in our Valley who understand that being “different” is tough. There is a diverse group that includes a gay teenager, a pansexual woman of color, a transgender man who is a local pastor and drag show organizers.
My guess is each part of that previous sentence drew the ire of a lot of people in this area. People who don’t accept those lifestyles and not only can’t ignore them and let people live the lives they want to live, but want to shout them down too. Across the country right now, laws are rolling out almost every day to marginalize an already marginalized group of society, books are being tossed out of public libraries and school curricula because too many people can’t accept someone living their life as they choose if it doesn’t fit their definition of normal.
The amount of respect I have for those who are sharing their stories with us and the Valley is immense, as it was with those in the Black Lives Here project. It certainly can’t be easy to go front and center like that.
I expect the phone to ring and my email inbox to fill up. Last summer, when we covered Pride Day on Lake Augusta, there was one nasty phone call and a few emails threatening to cancel the paper. “You shouldn’t report that sort of stuff,” the caller said somewhat forcefully as I disagreed.
The idea isn’t to jam this down people’s throats, or even promotion. It’s to create a learning environment and a level of understanding of something that is foreign to a lot of people.
As was the case with the award-winning Black Lives Here project, the stories are themselves designed to be short, at least shorter than traditional Sunday enterprise pieces we produce.
That is intentional.
While we certainly want you to read each story, it is more important to watch the videos, to hear the voices and emotions of our neighbors who live their lives the way they want to, regardless of what others think.
My guess is it will serve as another reminder that we are more alike than people think.
