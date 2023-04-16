Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL PREVAIL EARLY THIS MORNING... Patches of dense fog will be across central Pennsylvania early this morning, especially in areas that received rain on Saturday. The fog will be most widespread across the Middle and Lower Susquehanna Valley. The fog should burn off shortly after sunrise. Persons traveling early this morning should be alert for a wide range of conditions and slow down. Use your low beams in areas of fog.