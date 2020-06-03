In terms of school opening, some folks suggest we use ultraviolet lights for sanitation of classrooms. If sanitation of classrooms is a requirement for opening schools, they would be open. Ultraviolent lights are not necessary.
There are other challenges.
For students in kindergarten, age 5 and 6, age 4 with approval, forget about masks. Children their age have an attention span of approximately 20 seconds. Social distancing six feet apart will require one teacher for each class and two National Guardsmen. Transporting students to the cafeteria six feet apart will require a full regiment of Marines.
Sorry mothers, your little darlings will have to wait. Day care expense for children should be completely subsidized by the federal government including testing.
For older students, grades 1 through 12, there is no real solution for opening schools. Opening the schools would be a logistical nightmare for administrators.
Opening of schools would require a safe, proven vaccine or testing and tracking, or the virus, as the president suggests, disappears. Testing would require bus drivers, students, administration, teachers, auxiliary personnel, sanitation, food service, outside vendors, anyone entering school property. Tests would have to be proven accurate with immediate results.
William Albertson,
Milton