Statistics can be manipulated or misread to back almost every argument, which is why logic and common sense must also be part of important decisions.
School leaders, parents and teachers are frustrated by new metrics rolled out by the state’s departments of health and education on Monday, which shows that schools in Union County should begin the year with remote learning only.
The reason for the frustration: One of the metrics — positive cases over seven days per 100,000 residents — shows Union County well above baseline of 100 cases per 100,000. According to the latest state data set, Union County has 185.3 cases per 100,000 residents, more than 100 cases higher than the next closest county. The state average is 39.2.
That means the state recommends Union County’s public schools — Lewisburg and Mifflinburg — should start online only and keep students out of the classroom at least to start the school year.
As with many things across Pennsylvania, it is a recommendation. It’s not a mandate. This is par for the course recently, where the difficult decisions have been passed on for someone else to make — and eventually take the blame if something goes wrong. It is the same lack of ownership that has frozen college sports.
From 30,000 feet, the data is troubling. It points to a serious consideration for moving classes — set to start in a little more than a week across the region — to remote learning, especially considering both districts have rolled out plans that include online options for students.
It is also clear that Union County’s case total has been hijacked by cases at federal prison facilities in the county, namely USP Lewisburg.
After confirming 132 cases from March 6 — the initial date the Department of Health began releasing daily COVID-19 data — through July 31, Union County saw 33 new cases on Aug. 1. The county total now sits at 262. Sixty of those most recent cases are at the federal lockups in Lewisburg and Allenwood.
While employees of the prisons live in the community, so far the spread seems to be contained and precautions in place.
Gov. Tom Wolf said decisions about schools will be local decisions. It’s a smart idea, considering the varying degree of COVID-19 spread statewide. COVID-19 is different in Tioga County than it is in Allegheny County.
Local school officials say they will be reviewing their plans to open. It is our hope that local school officials are able to make their case and return to in-person instruction if desired.
School officials have been planning for months for such a contingency, which is why every Valley district has online models available for students.
In Union County, it seems pretty clear that the increase in cases isn’t just black and white. There are moving parts that can be contained. It is our hope that all the information is taken into consideration without undercutting the local decision-makers who know best how to handle educating their students and their communities.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.