The extremely discouraging spectacle of Americans assaulting their own Capitol on Jan. 6, ironically the feast of the Epiphany, accompanied an equally discouraging vote of around 150 members of the U.S. Congress to invalidate the presidential election. These members included our own Representative Fred Keller, whom we should call upon to resign his seat in the House as an opponent of democracy.
Mr. Keller offers a sophistic rationale that amounts to his defending the laws and Constitution against themselves. It actually translates into his defending President Trump against democratic voters, and Mr. Keller’s vote, make no mistake, was to disenfranchise every Pennsylvania voter of either party.
In the cult of personality that has developed over the last four years, it seems that many Americans have become more loyal to the individual, Donald J. Trump, than to either the Constitution or the democratic republic that he is sworn and bound to defend, effectively seeking to make him into a king or a fascist dictator. Apparently, Mr. Keller is a member of the cult.
Friends, we should not have to tolerate being represented by an opponent of democracy and fair, free elections. Under the assumption that Mr. Keller will not do the honorable thing and step down, we should resolve never to vote him again into the current or any future public office.
Barry Bishop,
Lewisburg