More research — data that would be shared with the public — is justified as part of the governor’s plan to enact tolling on nine interstate bridges across the state.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s P3 Initiative is intended as an alternative funding plan to address a backlog of bridges in need of repairs and replacement. The department says Pennsylvania presently has $15 billion in infrastructure needs and a shortfall exceeding $8 billion to address them.
Nine bridges on six interstates are under consideration for tolling — $1 to $2 for passenger vehicles and higher fees for commercial vehicles.
The plan would generate an estimated $2.2 billion to be invested in maintenance and operation of the bridges and toll operation over a 30-year period, with excess revenue redirected to other transportation projects.
Opponents have concerns that planners failed to fully consider potential environmental hazards and issues that would be caused by drivers diverting to other nearby routes in order to avoid the tolls. These potential impacts include traffic congestion, which opponents contend would place a burden on municipalities, citizens and business owners located near the bridges.
Other concerns include the impact of diverted traffic on emergency medical services and other first-response units operating in the area of the bridges and the effects additional highway tolling could have on business owners’ decisions to locate and operate in Pennsylvania.
The bridges considered for tolling are Lenhartsville Bridge on I-78 in Berks County, bridge on I-79 in Allegheny County, Canoe Creek Bridge on I-80 in Clarion County, Nescopeck Creek Bridge on I-80 in Luzerne County, North Fork Bridge on I-80 in Jefferson County, bridge over Lehigh River on I-80 in Luzerne and Carbon counties, bridge over Susquehanna River on I-81 in Susquehanna County, South Bridge on I-83 in Dauphin County and Girard Point Bridge on I-95 in Philadelphia.
Cumberland County and eight Central Pennsylvania municipalities filed a lawsuit to halt the initiative. A Commonwealth Court judge last month ordered an injunction on the project, stopping planning in its tracks. The department and related entities have since appealed to the state Supreme Court and filed a request to expedite a ruling.
The opponents are presenting valid concerns about the impacts that could result from bridge tolling and all citizens, especially those who would be directly affected, deserve more detailed data and projections if the Supreme Court allows the plan to move forward toward implementation.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.