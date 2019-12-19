Something happened at the Mahoning Township Board of Supervisors meeting last week.
Members of the board disagreed.
That’s normal in most governments, though it doesn’t happen too often in this Danville area township. The expanded board of five supervisors has worked hard to improve the township roads, facilities and services. The officials are more open than in previous administrations.
Disagreement is not a bad thing. Except when officials try to shut down the dissenter.
That happened when Supervisor John Whelan raised questions about the township’s unbudgeted spending. Whelan, speaking at the Dec. 9 meeting, said he was not opposed to upgrading the township’s municipal building or police department, but he said the township has overspent this year on furniture, renovations and supplies with money that wasn’t budgeted.
That riled two other supervisors, who criticized Whelan, not only for the point he raised, but he because he raised it at all.
As Whelan spoke, Supervisor Molly Shultz, who was sitting next to him at the table, asked, “Are you done?” and sighed heavily.
Moments later, Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn, remarked, “The labor is all free,” referring to township employees who did much of the renovation work. He said the township received good deals on surveillance cameras for the township building and stonework for the police department.
When Whelan responded, “Labor is not free,” Lynn shot back, “If you don’t want people to work on these projects, we can lay people off.”
How dare Whelan, an elected official like Shultz and Lynn, question spending, even though he is supposed to be involved in planning the annual budget.
An elected official as well as voters have the right to question township spending, especially when it is more than what was budgeted.
Whelan said building repairs, maintenance and renovations, budgeted at $35,000 this year, were more than $23,000 over budget, though $15,000 for a new security system was approved separately.
He said the surveillance camera replacement was part of the overrun, but he added that was understandable since it was needed.
“I’m not here to say they weren’t good projects, but they weren’t in the budget.”
He said that while the upgrade of the police department is scheduled for 2021, close to $1,900 has already been spent on the project.
Whelan said he knew nothing about the renovation of the kitchenette in the township building, which cost $6,000 for new cabinets, a table and chairs.
“We could go back to the way it was,” Lynn said at one point, referring to the previous supervisors.
However, if an elected board member was left in the dark about any kind of unbudgeted spending or project, it begs the question: Just how transparent is our local government?
A couple of residents supported Whelan, and while Lynn and Shultz did not have to agree with Whelan, they could have offered an explanation of how and why that money was spent when it was.
Budgeting and local government should be transparent. That is one of the points of a democracy — that the people, public officials included, have a voice in their local government, without being condemned for raising a question.