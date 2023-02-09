A positive, collaborative and forward-looking effort reignited inside the Mother Cabrini Church Hall in Shamokin this week as city leaders, joined by elected officials, state and federal agencies, business owners and residents came together for the two-day Community Rebuilding Workshop.
The gathering is the continuation of the initial meeting and goal-setting event in February 2020 — just before the pandemic brought much of the world to a standstill.
The goal is to revive the vibrant and thriving community that Shamokin certainly was in the past by supporting new businesses and jobs, and improving the overall economy.
The city, formed in 1835, has a strong and notable foundation from which to rebuild.
According to the city’s historical records, Shamokin capitalists were among the first to recognize the significance of Thomas Edison’s carbon filament lamp. In the early 1880s, they supplied the money necessary to build a power station in Shamokin and placed it under Edison’s supervision. In 1882, the Edison Electrical Illuminating Company of Shamokin was incorporated, and within the next year, the city, following just behind Sunbury, became the site of the second three-wire electric light station in the world, and St. Edward’s Church, built in 1873, became the first church in America to be illuminated by electricity.
By the 1920s, about 50,000 people lived in Shamokin and Coal Township, a region supported by thriving coal and silk mill industries.
As the nation turned to oil, the coal industry started to decline, a downward economic shift that continued through the economic depression of 1929 and the loss of Shamokin’s two railroads.
Today, with a population of about 7,000, the interfaith and multi-stakeholder Faith Alliance for Revitalization notes its dedication to attracting and supporting new businesses and job creation, bringing citizens together to work towards common goals, fostering and nurturing productive partnerships, demolishing or rehabilitating blighted commercial and residential properties, enhancing positive relationships, including community human dignity and respect and making the city healthy, green and clean.
“We have a lot going on,” Kathy Vetovich, president of the Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER), said during this week’s meetings. “We have so many events planned and we are looking forward to continue to grow.”
Human spirit, optimism, drive, determination and collaboration can make many things happen.
“The things that will happen here in Shamokin,” city Mayor Rick Ulrich told his fellow citizens this week, “will be phenomenal.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.