This letter is in response to Theresa Stanko’s letter published on Aug. 18.
Ms. Stanko, I appreciate your opinion and respect what you have been through. Clearly what happened to you 30 years ago was a traumatic event, and I am sorry you felt pressured into taking an action which was so personally devastating. Though I disagree with you, none of this letter is an attack or critique of you personally.
That said, it is a personal choice for a person whether or not they are ready to be a parent. Some people do not have the money. Some people do not have a supportive family network. Some people look at the abysmal state of foster care and realize that isn’t the life they’d want for a child. A prospective child’s quality of life, not to mention that of the parents, isn’t some afterthought.
The opinion that a fetus is the moral equivalent to a child is not held universally, even among Christians such as myself.
Abortion is not easy or painless, I don’t know a single pro-choice individual who thinks that. But neither is pregnancy. It can wreak havoc on a body, and sometimes cause irreversible, even life threatening complications.
No matter which way we slice it, abortion and pregnancy are questions about peoples’ personal medical decisions. That’s it. It’s great to encourage people to seek an avenue which they might not have considered previously, but access to a safe and reliable abortion should always be an option.
Zachary Lentz,
Selinsgrove