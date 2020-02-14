Donald J. Trump has been impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He is only the third president who has been impeached in our history and the first one to be impeached in his first term, a stain the others do not own in their presidencies.
In 1868, Andrew Johnson was impeached for breaching the Tenure of Office Act, which stated that a president could not dismiss appointed officials without the consent of Congress. He was acquitted by one vote in the Senate short of the two-thirds needed to convict.
One hundred and six years later, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned before he was impeached for obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress. The Watergate scandal tapes would have proven his guilt.
Twenty-four years later, 1998, Bill Clinton was impeached for obstructing justice, committing perjury and contempt of court. He was acquitted. He publicly apologized to the nation.
Twenty-one years later, 2019, President Trump was impeached. He has been acquitted. No apologies, only name-calling of his accusers and braggadocio, that he can do whatever he wants.
Regardless of one resignation and three acquittals, their presidencies will be forever etched in our history with the stain of impeachment.
The trial of Donald Trump was an orchestrated sham. Our own senator, Pat Toomey, refused to allow witnesses, evidence and documents to be brought forward to prove Trump’s guilt or innocence. Only one senator, Mitt Romney, had the strength of his own convictions and his principles, his faith in his religion, his country’s laws and it’s Constitution and Bill of Rights and refused to betray his oaths and his conscience. He was the only person to “man up.”
The stain of impeachment will forever in our history be on Donald Trump’s presidency as it has the other presidents.
The stench of this present Senate will be on those 52 senators for the rest of their lives and in our history for not having the strength of their own convictions and for betraying their oath of allegiance to our country and their oath of impartiality in the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump. Vote them all out of office. It is our civic duty.
Ronald E. Baker lives in Lewisburg.