You should research before trying to condemn the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance. Look at the Supreme Court’s ruling in Marbury vs. Madison. In this ruling, the Supreme Court ruled Congress does not have the power to pass laws that override the Constitution and such unconstitutional laws are null and void.
In a nutshell, the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance is, by all means, legal because, “We the People” do not have to abide by an unconstitutional law.
I suggest you remember this Supreme Court ruling when the opposition tells you our ordinance doesn’t hold any weight.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg