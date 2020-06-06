George Floyd was murdered. His death and the death of many other individuals classified as racial, ethnic, and/or religious minorities have occurred across “civilization’s” long history. It is an unfortunate part of who we are.
Being human comes with some heavy baggage. Our species can hang a black man from a tree for glancing the wrong way or murder millions because of their different perception of God, or for being a member of a different tribe. Humans are also capable of working all night to save ducklings from a storm drain. We are very strange.
In a recent “My Turn” on this editorial page, my friend John Peeler (June 4) wrote a scathing commentary about America’s inherent evil. He condemns “white folks” for being the foundation of racism as America’s original sin. He also condemned American expansionism for our nation’s taking land from Mexico and destroying the Native American peoples. John also points to the greater numbers of COVID-19 illness in minority communities because of these original sins.
I won’t argue with these opinions. But it seems that John is not only embarrassed about being a white man and American, but also a human. For being in the year 2020, John’s vision is incredibly myopic and unduly impatient. As a species we are doing okay. The shaping of human society across the centuries has been a continuing battle sometimes fought with sticks and stones, sometimes with teaching and enlightenment.
America was born in the age of enlightenment, yet our founders’ DNA carried with it the traits of the human, not the Gods, whoever their personal deity was perceived. So, when John condemns America’s history, he condemns our social evolution. Because of modern communication we have never been more aware of our human family; both down the block and on the far side of the planet. This new global knowledge, if not actually uniting us will at least make us more aware.
But, coming back to today and American original sin, racial mistrust from any quarter can’t be solved without honest dialog. This will hurt. It will anger. It will also be hindered by special interests that jealously and immorally feed on division. We must realize that fear of “The Other” if not genetic, is at least tattooed on each of our souls, black and white, red, yellow, and brown. Blame is counterproductive. Let’s talk. Yet, I fear, this may be impossible.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg