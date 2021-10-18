President Joe Biden stopped the oil pipeline from Canada through the U.S., waived sanctions on the Russia/Germany pipeline, and then asked OPEC to increase their oil supply to help with rising gas prices. Totally illogical to me.
Biden’s vaccine mandates are causing many health care workers, among other professionals, to resign or be fired. These are the very same people who have been working with COVID patients all these months and hailed as heroes, correct?
At least 100 Americans are still stuck in Afghanistan, billions of dollars in military weaponry were left behind, 13 U.S. soldiers were killed, and our drone strike “from the horizon” killed 10 civilians, including seven children. Biden called the withdrawal an extraordinary success.
Vice President Kamala Harris praised a university student for speaking “her truth” that Israel practices ethnic genocide in Palestine, by responding “Your ... truth cannot be suppressed and it must be heard.” The VP traded a leadership and learning opportunity for the student’s esteem-building. That’s nuts. Harris has been MIA for much of her official assignments, especially her hands-off management of the border crises.
Biden nominated Saule Omarova as Comptroller of the Currency. She favors the federal government setting pay scales, asset prices, and credit; and she favors the Federal Reserve taking over consumer bank deposits, effectively ending banking as we know it. What was Biden thinking!
Biden replaced the term “mothers” with “birthing people” in his 2022 fiscal year budget, ostensibly to be inclusive. Of who else? Until a man experiences painful monthly cramps, uses feminine hygiene products, it is truly and only a female thing.
Biden says his spending spree costs zero dollars. Laughable, yet some media and private citizens actually believe that nonsense.
In a related naive vein, the White House Press Secretary says it is “unfair and absurd” for businesses to raise their prices when hit with higher taxes. I think this administration knows diddly about economics, not to mention how to tackle our current inflation problem: It hit a 30-year high in August.
But Biden has a much more critical problem on his hands, namely, parents. His Department of Justice now works with local authorities to target parents who criticize their school boards. This is a very real threat to free speech. The National School Board complaint letter cites local arrests that have taken place for specific violent acts, and that is as it should be. But the letter’s characterizations of “heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes” is over the top.
Biden offers no action to address rising national crime, other than giving a nod and wink to the activists filming Senator Kyrsten Sinema in the bathroom, but parents advocating for their children are fair game. Perhaps parents are tired of their elected school board members not listening to them. One sore spot is critical race theory.
I think the term “critical race theory” has become a catchphrase to encompass much more than the college-level studies they are. The curriculums for K-12 classes pivot race relations to a different level, not teaching kids how to think but what to think.
In one of a multitude of examples, at least 30 public school districts in 15 states teach about race using a children’s book called “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness,” that claims whiteness is a contract with the devil. The author includes a picture of the devil holding out a contract binding someone to whiteness. Signatories are promised “stolen land, stolen riches, and special favors” while selling their souls.
Black, Asian, and white parents have complained to their respective school boards about this issue, often with little success. Hence the escalation of frustration, yet Biden refutes them.
In nine short months Biden and Harris have turned our country upside down. I live in a bizarro world.
Blandina Lecce lives in Selinsgrove.