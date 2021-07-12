I often think about why fellow Christians voted for the Biden agenda of abortion, open borders with associated problems that come with it. When I openly express my concerns, the common answer is “don’t worry, God is in control.” This blames God for what is happening and excuses our actions. A cop out! God doesn’t force us to do anything, He gives us a choice.
From the beginning, we had a choice and lived with the consequences. Ask Adam and Eve. Yes, God has a plan and a purpose for our lives, but it’s not automatic. We can miss it with the choices we make. God won’t “force us” to enjoy the plan he has for us. We can “choose” to accept or reject his salvation, to obey or disobey his directions so choose wisely.
The Bible says repeatedly that God will not force us to do his will. God is knocking. Just open the door.
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown