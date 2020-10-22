When I graduated from Bloomsburg High School in 1957, a well-paying job with a good future was hard to find so I accepted an entry-level position with Pratt-Whitney Aircraft, a giant corporation located in East Hartford, Connecticut, that manufactured jet engines.
It was there that I learned about large corporations buying political influence in order to obtain federal government defense contracts and how they kept labor costs down by employing “Canucks.” The local residents called it, “Pratt-the-Rat.”
I also learned the importance of a broad educational background because if you didn’t have the necessary skills to earn a promotion then you were stuck in an entry-level job with little hope for a well-paying position with a better future.
Fortunately, my parents still lived in Bloomsburg so I moved back home and enrolled at what is now Bloomsburg University and started classes in January 1959. I married in December 1960, which meant that I attended classes from 8-3 during the week and Saturday mornings and worked seven days a week at a local factory from 3-11 for $1 an hour, the minimum wage then.
Additionally, I had several part-time jobs including working at a gas station, at an area newspaper, cleaning house for an elderly lady and unloading railroad boxcars loaded with heavy stalks of bananas with accompanying tropical critters.
Many of my college classmates carpooled from Mount Carmel, Shamokin and other coal region communities. Their parents wanted them to have a better life without working in a coal mine. By attending summer classes for two years, I was able to graduate in May 1962.
I will always be grateful that I lived in a community with a state-related college because I would never have had the financial ability to attend a private school. It’s no different today for many deserving young people who come from families with limited financial resources, except that college costs and the price of gas are higher now. That’s my reason for writing this letter.
I support an area community college to be located in unused buildings and available facilities at the Selinsgrove Center. They have approved fire safety code sprinkler systems, wide doors and handicapped entrances, resident halls with kitchen facilities, a day care center, an auditorium, a gym, educational classrooms, office space and many other amenities, including parking, a cafeteria and possibilities for a library and land for expansion in the future.
The Selinsgrove Center has easy access from good highways, and it could serve students from many area counties. Many jobs with steady employment would be created while cutting educational costs for qualified students at a full-time area community college.
David L. Faust lives in Selinsgrove.