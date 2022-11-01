It’s hard to believe that our Democratic party has gone so far left. Sad but true.
The letters they have written in the last five to six years are getting rather pathetic. Using their fancy words to lord their education over the rest of us who they think are uneducated. But they don’t understand that most of us are aware of what’s going on in the world and their agenda.
How they can back this administration is hard to imagine. One has to wonder why they have no care for our country or the people in it. If they did they would want a change.
Say what you want about our former president, Donald Trump, but what you cannot say is that our country was not in much better shape under this administration. Why you liberals choose to hate him is laughable.
The bottom line is if you are a Democrat, you must want open borders with illegal aliens bringing across illicit drugs, including deadly fentanyl. Gang members, criminals — you don’t know what is coming through because they are not vetted.
Just take a look at the major Democratic cities. Due to funding cuts to police and no cash bail in some cities, crime is on the rise.
There were rolling blackouts in California during peak times so the electricity does not go off.
If this is the America you want, you must be a “dyed in the wool” Democrat and really not care about the future of our country.
Lee and Barb Leiby,
Sunbury