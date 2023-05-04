We all should be very concerned about the current debt ceiling drama being played out in Washington. The discussion to raise the debt ceiling should take about 3 minutes in the House of Representatives and about 3 minutes in the Senate and should be signed into law as soon as it arrives at the White House. It should be a non-partisan discussion because it is only about us paying our bills that are due.
The current Republican based bill that passed the House offers a few takeaways. First, it demonstrates that we have a significant number of representatives that have zero understanding of our national economics and its impact on the economics of the world. Second, the international political implications of us defaulting on our debt, even implying that we might, is massively degrading to our world leadership status.
The scary part for us is that Kevin McCarthy is two heartbeats away from the White House.
All he has demonstrated to Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi is that they have nothing to fear.
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg