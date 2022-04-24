I recently read Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book Team of Rivals which covers Abraham Lincoln’s life but focuses on the Cabinet officers he chose for his administration and their interactions in the cabinet. When I came to and read the Gettysburg Address, I focused on two sentences: “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.” And “and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
While the struggle today is very different than civil war, we are today involved in a great struggle for truth, facts, and evidence against ignorance, misinformation, myths, and those who put their political power ahead of the country. We are in a fight with those who don’t understand that political rights and freedoms don’t mean you always get what you want. The question today is whether or not we will endure as a democratic republic. After the signing of the Constitution, Ben Franklin was asked what our country now had. “A republic if you can keep it” he replied. Our democratic republic is now under a severe attack by those who have given their allegiance to a man who has no interest in democracy and has had nothing but praise for dictators around the world, especially the butcher who leads Russia.
Trump and his disciples have no regard for truth, evidence, or the rule of law. Their attack on Jan. 6 was a violent attack to cast out the election of Joe Biden and replace him with the want-to-be dictator, Donald Trump. This was an attempt at a treasonous coup. This attempted coup was based on the Trumpian big lie that the election was stolen. Countless recounts have demonstrated the legitimacy of the election. In 60 plus lawsuits there is no evidence of systematic fraud presented? Trump’s own appointment for voting security reported it was the most secure election in our history. Every supposed example of systematic fraudulent action has been disproven.
Access to the voting booth is essential for a truly democratic election. The segregationist South never had truly democratic elections because access to the voting booth was denied to many. Today the Republican Party is attempting to maintain political power by passing in many states laws to limit access to the polls. They are attempting to pass these laws with the erroneous justification that our elections are not secure. The same lie that a majority of the party believe — the election was stolen. They want to keep the poor and people of color from voting. People not likely to vote for them.
While our democracy was directly threatened on Jan. 6 and continues to be threatened by the same actors, our democracy has been eroded over the years by many challenges. While all our voices should have the same resonance, the rich, powerful, and the connected have always had a bigger megaphone. Today it seems that our government of the people, by the people, and for the people has become more of a government by, and for the corporations.
If you continue to support the so-called Republican Party you should understand that the party today bears little resemblance to the party of the recent past. The words and actions of the current Republican leaders continue to support would-be dictator Trump and have done all they can to prevent the facts of Jan. 6 to be known. Their continued support of the perpetrators of that day and the man whose lies fueled it demonstrates their unfitness to lead. This is not a question of political philosophy, but a question of commitment to the ideals our country has held dear. I write with deep concerns for our democracy. I can only conclude that if you support candidates who seek the support of Donald Trump or support him, you are voting to erode and even end our country as a democratic republic. In a sense you will be choosing to support Putin in his attack on a democratic country. Would that we all supported democracy with the passion of the Ukrainian people.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.