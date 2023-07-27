Some writers have highlighted that our first few presidents owned slaves. True, but…
An excerpt from Britannica.com notes “Although many of the Founding Fathers acknowledged that slavery violated the core American Revolutionary ideal of liberty, their simultaneous commitment to private property rights, principles of limited government, and ‘intersectional harmony’ prevented them from making a bold move against slavery.”
The time wasn’t right! Having just won their independence from England, they could not risk a civil war between northern and southern states by declaring slave emancipation. However, when the last remaining Founders died in the 1830s, they had succeeded in abolishing slavery in the northern states and northwestern territories but permitted its expansion in the south and southwest. They had enacted a federal ban on the importation of foreign slaves in 1808.
Benjamin Franklin, John Jay, and Alexander Hamilton served as officers in their respective state antislavery societies. By 1781 Franklin had divested himself of slaves and signed a petition to the First Federal Congress in 1790 for the abolition of slavery. Jay and Hamilton founded the New York Manumission Society (free the slaves) in 1785, which established the New York African Free School in 1787. During debate on the Constitution, one of the most vocal opponents of slavery among the Founding Fathers, Gouverneur Morris, called slavery a “nefarious institution” and “the curse of heaven on the states where it prevailed.”
Our first six presidents abhorred slavery although four owned slaves. George Washington freed all his slaves but could not get his wife to release hers handed down by her family. Jefferson advocated for the gradual emancipation of all slaves and the colonization of Africa by freed African Americans. In the original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson inserted a clause condemning King George III for forcing the slave trade onto the American colonies and inciting enslaved African Americans to “rise in arms” against their masters. In 1778 with Jefferson’s leadership and probably authorship, the Virginia General Assembly “banned importing slaves” into Virginia. In 1808, Jefferson consistently spoke out against the international slave trade and “outlawed it” as president.
Historian John Chester Miller rated the abolition of the international slave trade as just one of Jefferson’s presidential achievements. James Madison favored “an immediate end to the importation of enslaved people.” Madison served as the president of the American Colonization Society which founded a settlement in Africa called Liberia for former slaves. James Monroe, like Thomas Jefferson, condemned the institution of slavery as evil and advocated its gradual end. Monroe was also in the American Colonization Society; Liberia’s capital, Monrovia, was named after President Monroe. John Adams, our second president, did not approve of slavery and never had slaves. John Quincy Adams, sixth president, his son was also a lifelong opponent of slavery.
History shows slavery was embedded in our young nation’s fabric, particularly the southern states. But our early presidents did what they could without risking a civil war that would have destroyed our young nation.
Arthur Keller lives in Beavertown.