About two years ago the most incredible thing happened when a TV reporter from Ukraine discovered the blog and Facebook page I have for my old hometown of Mazeppa. Her TV station was visiting the United States for a few weeks and while in Washington, D.C., she and her assistant drove up for a tour of the town I will forever call home.
Videos of that visit can be found online and will explain the story of why the military leader, Mazeppa, is so much a part of the Ukrainian history and culture.
Anna Levystka and her camera man are such lovely folks and we had such a great time as I showed them around the metropolis of Mazeppa. We exchanged gifts with me giving Anna a Mazeppa Tech T-shirt and she gave me a book that included the poem my hometown was named after. Since then we have stayed in touch and on occasions have done the Facetime thing but all of that might be coming to an end very soon.
Anna and her family have already left Kyiv as the town has been invaded and bombed. Where they will go and how they will survive is unknown and just praying communication lines won’t be cut that I can be sure my Ukrainian friend is safe and sound.
Anna has shared her thoughts on sanctions and what other countries should do to help but I will keep her opinions between us. This whole situation is a grim reminder that evil lurks around every corner and how precious our freedom truly is and should never be taken for granted.
Doug Walter,
Linntown