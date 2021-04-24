Responding to an April 14 letter by Joe Fischer, which mentioned my earlier letter (April 7) regarding fences and the need for same. Let me be clear about my statements regarding the need for a barrier on the southern border. As I mentioned, hordes of people are gathering at our border and hordes more are headed this way. As a God-fearing, American Christian, I understand that these people are looking for a better life for themselves and their children and I do sympathize with their plight.
We are though, a nation with laws that address immigration and asylum. These laws however are, for the most part, being ignored and therefore the drug cartels and human smugglers are taking advantage of our weak enforcement. Children are being used as pawns in a tremendous criminal operation run by the Mexican cartels. They are fleecing the poor people of money that they can ill afford to spend in hopes of attaining a free pass to enter the United States, and unfortunately, this administration is aiding and abetting their operation. Drugs, weapons, and other illegal matter are coming into the country and, for the most part, without being discovered by the over-taxed US Border Patrol.
Children are facing abuse and sexual battery by the smugglers and our government is complicit by turning a blind eye to their plight. Our borders are being controlled by outsiders rather than our government and our Border Patrol officers are being overworked and overrun without any concern from our present administration. Our president and her assistant have no plans on visiting the southern border and have no real plans to control the onslaught of people ignoring our sovereignty.
Certain individuals live off the beaten path and are surrounded by a deeply forested buffer around their property and are probably not very concerned about being overrun by uninvited trespassers, which is what these illegal entrants to our country are. I am sure that Mr. Fischer keeps a locked door to his home and most likely has a system to protect that which is his. This is exactly what is needed to protect the integrity of our sovereign nation. Whether the barrier is a wall, a fence, or natural boundary, it is imperative that we control who is allowed in our country and this is especially important in the middle of a pandemic. Our governments, both federal and state, control what our citizens can or cannot do because of the pandemic, but this administration is allowing untested and possibly infected individuals to freely travel in our country without restrictions. Our generosity is not unlimited. We can only afford to support a controlled number of entrants, and those who are following the legal requirements should be given priority over those who do not follow proper procedures.
I doubt that Mr. Fischer would openly welcome someone who attempts or succeeds in making entry to his home uninvited. Fences/barriers do make for good relationships with neighbors and act as a deterrent to anyone who wishes to enter without an invitation. God Bless the USA.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown