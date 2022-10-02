My best friend, Tim, and I had many talks during our young adult years. We covered a variety of topics as we sat in my garage, drinking beer, smoking cigarettes (I quit cigarettes in 2002) and discussing everything that was right and/or wrong with the world and laughing at each other’s funny and/or stupid jokes.
One of our favorite topics was religion and we had serious questions about what was truth and what was fiction among the many religions of the world. We both figured that we would never get the answers to our questions in this lifetime, so we agreed that we would each request a two-hour interview with God when we died.
What questions did we want answered? Tim started off with “Do you have any kids besides Jesus?” That started a back-and-forth of questions touching on whatever popped into our heads. Was the world really created in just seven days? How long did it take to finish the universe as we know it? Are you still adding to it or are you done? How many angels are there and what are the qualifications for becoming one? Is there really a realm called Hell and if so, how can an all-knowing, all-loving God send anyone there? Does reincarnation exist and how many times do we have to be born in order to remain in Heaven and/or to become an angel? If reincarnation is true, do we come back as a human or can we come back as an animal, bird, fish, and/or a tree or other plant? Are there psychics who can predict the future or do they all prey on people just to increase their bank accounts? Also, where was Jimmy Hoffa buried? Who really shot President Kennedy? Is there life on any of the planets in our solar system?
It seemed that the more beer we drank, the nuttier the questions became (gee, what a surprise, right?). I think we ended our discussion by admitting that we were “strange visitors from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities (or lack of them?) far beyond those of mortal men. I think we ended with roaring laughter as we both said “look, up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane … no, God or Satan is coming for us!” What started out as a serious discussion ended with loud laughter between two good friends.
Fast forward to the present and I still think fondly and laugh about our many discussions including our questions for God. I say that with both fondness and admiration because my best friend, Tim, died of a sudden heart attack at the age of 39 years. That was more than 30 years ago, but I smile with love, admiration, and a bit of jealousy because I know he probably got to do the interview and I’m still here!
I still have many questions and I look forward to my interview at some point. For example, I recall a song I sang years ago in Sunday school and it goes like this: “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, red and yellow, black or white, they are precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
Consequently, one of my questions will be: If you’re truly a Christian, why wouldn’t you love all the children of the world regardless of their ethnic/religious background? Or maybe you love all the little children as children, but not when they become adults? Isn’t the core belief of all the world’s major religions an emphasis on loving one another? Or, at the very least, discuss your differences and how you can agree with each other? And the same for politicians — come together and find the common ground where you can agree and act jointly instead of refusing to interact on anything.
This Old Codger will argue for hours about the many religions/belief systems around the world and how they all could agree, despite their religious aspirations/affiliations, with the Dalai Lama’s statement that “my only religion is human kindness.” For me, and I suspect for my friend, Tim, that says it all without argument (and without alcohol). The same applies in politics: Act jointly on areas where you can agree instead of finding all the faults with the other side. We the people demand action and so far all we’re getting is “the blame game” aimed at the other side! We are, at this point, paying you more than you deserve!
Unless my future interview with God changes things, this Old Codger says that’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.