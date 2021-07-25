Montour County has had just 45 new cases of COVID-19 since May 1 and just one cumulative new case this month. One of the reasons is that Montour County leads the entire state in the number of the population that is fully vaccinated.
As of last week, the state Department of Health reported that nearly 72 percent of Montour County residents are fully vaccinated. Consider it a job well done.
That doesn’t mean the job is done.
Even as the COVID data continues to show the effectiveness of the vaccines, too many Americans, including many in our region, remain reluctant to get the vaccine.
Some are awaiting full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Others are waiting for more information. But there remains a large swath of the population that simply won’t get the vaccine. The reasons vary from religious to the anti-vaccine crowd and the “there’s a microchip in there” group to the “I’m not taking Biden’s shot” crowd.
There are still 17 counties across Pennsylvania where fewer than 40 percent of residents are fully vaccinated — shocking, disappointing, troubling and dangerous news considering the number of vaccines available now. Among those is Snyder County, where state data show about 36.6 percent of residents eligible for the vaccine have been vaccinated.
Even more dangerous is the flood of misinformation still emerging from a growing number of internet experts and conspiracy theorists who still have no idea the long-term damage they are doing to others.
As we have said in this space before, emerging fully from this pandemic is going to take all of us, making the right decisions. Months ago that meant social distancing and proper hygiene. Now it means getting a shot.
It’s about more than your personal stance, though not being vaccinated right now is maybe more dangerous than at any point in the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that 83 percent of all new cases of COVID are the new, much more contagious delta variant.
More than 99 percent of the deaths nationwide linked to COVID in recent weeks are people who are not vaccinated.
Let us repeat that.
More than 99 percent of the deaths nationwide linked to COVID in recent weeks are people who are not vaccinated.
Texas reported 8,787 deaths related to COVID-19 since February; 8,744 of them were people who were not vaccinated.
Many by now have read the social media post from Dr. Brytney Cobia, a physician in Alabama. She wrote that patients seriously ill with COVID plead for a vaccine before they are intubated. By then it’s too late, she wrote, continuing that she tells the family to get vaccinated and spread the word.
“And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political,” she wrote. “They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn’t get as sick. They thought it was ‘just the flu’. But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back. But they can’t. So, they thank me and they go get the vaccine. And I go back to my office, write their death note, and say a small prayer that this loss will save more lives.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.