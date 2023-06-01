In Mr. Codgers latest weekly forum (May 27), he indicated that America needs a few Supermen and Superwomen. Unless Mr. Codger is blind or naïve, he only need look to his local superhero first responders, police, firefighters, and emergency workers. If he would also look at our heroes in the United States military and Coast Guard, he would be certain to see a plethora of fine Supermen and Superwomen who daily run toward danger rather than away.
Now if he believes in the “defund” movement, as many liberals do, then I would advise him to reconsider his request for these Supermen and Superwomen as they certainly would not be available to assist anyone in danger due to a lack of funds available to offer the needed protection.
One thing that we can agree on is his attitude on history. The nonsense of removing statues and symbols of past mistakes will only lead to a repeat of mistakes and/or actions.
There have been many unpleasant events which should never be repeated, but if reminders are destroyed or removed, then we are in danger of a repeating these mistakes at some point in time. Memories fade fast without reminders.
I and Mrs. Not-a-Codger believe in the American way and are firm believers in our local superheroes and our wonderful members of all military branches. May God bless the United States of America and all who reside therein.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown