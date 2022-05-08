In funeral services held last week at the National Cathedral, eminent public servants gathered to honor Madeleine Albright, our nation’s first female Secretary of State. They spoke of Madeleine’s crucial role in bringing peace to the Balkans and her support for the expansion of NATO after the fall of the Soviet Union. Throughout, they praised her fierce commitment to freedom and democracy, ideals that shaped her as a refugee child who at age 11 escaped with her family from totalitarian regimes under Hitler and Stalin.
Memorial tributes offered by Madeleine’s three daughters were unusually poignant. They provided an up-close view of a woman who adored her children and never failed to be with them when they needed her.
I am proud to say that I graduated from Wellesley College in 1959 and that Madeleine Albright was a member of our class. We received news of her recent death with disbelief and deep sorrow. We cherished her, our Maddy. She was our shining star. One of Maddy’s closest Wellesley friends emailed us:
“It was always surreal hearing her voice coming out of the radio or seeing her on T.V. But she was always her authentic self, in public as well as with us, her classmates, brilliant, irreverent, humble and wise. A towering figure in a tiny frame. She was always gracious to those who wanted a picture with her. Patient and kind.”
Our deep affection for Madeleine developed steadily over the years. Our class reunions became increasingly special because we knew that she would be with us. Lodging in a luxury hotel was not for her. Once she arrived at Wellesley, she would head to the dorm assigned to our class and spend the entire weekend there with us.
Our most recent reunion was the 60th in June of 2019. On the final morning, I rose early to shower and get ready for the day’s activities. While brushing my teeth, I glanced over the line of sinks to my right and caught sight of Maddy stretching up to her faucet with brush and toothpaste in hand. What made this simple act a particularly memorable image was the fact that she had just given a dollop of toothpaste to a fellow classmate.
Later in the day was the gala parade across campus, with each class proudly displaying their class colors and loudly chanting their class cheers. The parade was long, beginning with the oldest alumnae, those in their 90s and beyond, riding in vintage limousines. Successive classes followed on foot, each one attempting to outshout the others. Our class seemed to be the largest, or at least the loudest. I marched along quite close to Maddy, knowing that the excitement and admiration shown by spectators were in tribute to her. We all joined voices over and over again, proudly crying out, “One nine five nine Wellesley, we’ll shine, five nine Wellesley. We’re forever loyal to you, Wellesley blue!”
I hear our cheer now, constantly reminding me of our magnificent Maddy, a loyal friend and a brilliant political analyst. She articulated her message to the world in the remarkable book she published in 2018: “Fascism, A Warning.”
Madeleine Albright’s voice is now silent, but her words and ideals are not. Many heard her message: her classmates at Wellesley; the Bucknell community who gave her 2019 graduation address a standing ovation; committed citizens everywhere; the Albright Fellows, international women leaders trained at Wellesley; the diplomats who served with her when she was ambassador to the United Nations and Secretary of State; and the countless young women she inspired by her remarkable example.
In the words of our previous president, Bill Clinton, Madeleine “loved this country more than we will ever know.” Hers was “the voice of America at its best.” She urged us to keep moving forward, shaping the world for our grandchildren. In the midst of the tragic situation now in Ukraine, one can only hope that the seeds planted by Madeleine Albright will ultimately prevail.
Leona Martin is a 1959 graduate of Wellesley. She lives in Lewisburg.