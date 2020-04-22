This time is a gift. What may sound callous to those who are unemployed, financially struggling or students missing the celebrations of a senior year — that’s not what I mean.
Let’s figure out the “new normal” we choose in a world that is not 24x7x365; doesn’t hold activities on Sundays; coaches don’t hold “unofficial” practices on Sundays; doctors schedule patients every 20 minutes instead of stacking them up every five. Do children need to be registered for every activity under the sun?
If your Sunday includes worship, then let it be so. But keep a day of intentional rest, a day to spend with family and friends and loved ones.
Has the earth not breathed easier during this pause? Can we come through this time more about relationships and care for one another? If we refuse to let family and relationships be run by someone else’s schedule, we may just see change.
Is this time not a gift for you? Do you see neighbors helping neighbors? If not, then it’s time for you to reach out. Make a phone call. Mow a neighbor’s grass. Take a neighbor groceries.
This time is a gift. It’s a rare opportunity to teach us many things. I hope and pray, we don’t soon forget that notion when we are told to “ fire up the economy.” That we don’t need everything we want. Maybe then, everyone could have everything they need — including a mended Mother Earth.
What will this “new normal” look like?
The Rev. Timothy Hogan,
Lewisburg