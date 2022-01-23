I am a booster for education. And I am on the Board of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project, so I am far from impartial when it comes to supporting a community college for our area. There are 15 community colleges in Pennsylvania, 13 near Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Harrisburg is the only community college “nearby,” an hour’s commute one way. Why do we need a community college here? Let me count the ways.
First, a community college is an incubator of talent. Northumberland, Union, Snyder, and Montour counties have long experienced brain drain: high school graduates leave the area to attend college elsewhere and frequently relocate permanently. Those without money for a four-year institution or without reliable transportation often remain without further prospects for training beyond high school. Instead, people educated here are more likely to stay here and build our communities. Adults in workforce development and credentialing often have already established families. Families grow stronger with greater economic activity; innovators can stay to start businesses. There is a tremendous bank of talent that the college can keep in our valley.
Second, a local community college gives back financially. A leader in economic analysis, Economic Modeling Specialists International (Emsi) studied the proposed college and estimated the economic impact of the two-year college on the four counties’ economy would amount to $78.5 million in total added income in short-run capital spending ($2.6 million); long-run operations spending ($39.7 million); long-run student spending ($15 million,) and long-run alumni spending (21.3 million) over the first ten years. This report can be found on the website of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project.
Third: two-year institutions offer unique options. Community colleges are funded by tuition and fees, by the state, and by a county that contributes a share. These institutions are responsive to a locale’s needs. Academic and practical, they provide vocational development and certifications to train a skilled workforce. They offer students a way to move smoothly into a four-year institution by providing core courses in math and science, reading, composition, and other introductory courses to align with transferable majors. Third, they offer enrichment, non-credit courses sought by popular demand. A community college practices open enrollment — anyone with a GED or diploma can begin their education at any point in their life’s trajectory.
Fourth is high quality instruction. Teaching at community college, I found dedicated faculty, the best colleagues I have ever met in my profession. They weren’t researchers though many researched and published. But they were teachers foremost who put students first. No four-year institution can claim this, no matter what their promotional materials tout because pressures on two- and four-year institutions are so different.
Yes, we are talking money here. A community college needs county and capital investment. But investment in the future is how futures come to fruition. If we do not invest in our Valley’s talent and work ethic, we get no return on investment but stagnation, business-as-usual. If we do not show vision, we get no progress. Any investor knows this.
Don’t we have outreach campuses here? Yes, outreach centers have limited offerings, limited services, and limited hours for students. With main campuses located elsewhere, they have little incentive to invest heavily in our communities.
Bucknell, Susquehanna, and Bloomsburg universities enrich our area, but these are not open enrollment institutions. A student must compete for the chance for a family to pay tuition from $25,000 a year for Bloomsburg’s public university to $58,000 a year for private Bucknell. Community college tuition and fees cost far less, around $7,000 per year with little student debt. And the project has a partner in accreditation with Marywood University so that courses, degrees, and certificates offered by the new college have full backing of the Middle States Commission for Higher Education. This agreement holds firm until the college is self-sustaining.
Here and now, we have communities in need of an educated workforce, good jobs that sustain families, and the spirit of local engagement, of taking care of our own. These values are what pride of place can build in institutions and people working together. A two-year college is an investment that will keep giving for generations.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia.