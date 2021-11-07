It is a perfect storm. It is the confluence of two political forces that leave a rationality vacuum in our politics that has yet to be filled. And herein lies the danger: The Republican party has been taken over by anti-democratic forces and has become a kleptocracy, a conspiracy of unprincipled people seeking to enrich themselves and retain power so that they can enrich themselves more. The party that used to represent a strong America is led by Putin’s toady. The party of trade and fiscal responsibility now stands for tariffs, and tax cuts for those that are already immensely wealthy.
And then there are the Democrats, the party that traces its roots back to Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence. To be sure, the Democrats have their integrity issues, too. Politics does that to some people.
But that is not the real problem. From the standpoint of the health of the American political system, the danger emanates from the fact the Democrats are not providing a sufficiently credible alternative.
It is not clear that they recognize that an aging American population has a political center of gravity well to the right of theirs. More critically, (unlike Jefferson and the founders) it seems to be a party of ‘star’ not ‘team’ players; with a confusing message. It’s like Toyota advertising great mileage and poor dependability. As any marketer knows, a fuzzy image allows your opponent to redefine you — to your detriment. That’s what happened in 2016.
But the Republicans are up to real malignancy. It is as if they know that Trump has destroyed the party and it is every man for himself. In his 2015 book, “By The People,” libertarian political scientist Charles Murray, author of “The Bell Curve” and “Coming Apart,” traces the evolution of systemic political corruption: “In a corrupt system, government service is a way to get rich.”
I can think of no more egregious example than the one currently in the news about Steve Bannon. From Business Insider: “A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an indictment against Steve Bannon, formally approving former president Donald Trump’s pardon of his onetime campaign strategist — and noted in the court order that Bannon allegedly took more than $1 million from people who thought they were donating to Trump’s US-Mexico border wall.”
Do you get it? One of the men most responsible for selling Trump to the American people swindles his followers! And Trump pardons him! That says it all! The mafia is jealous!
And how about this from The Daily Beast: “(Texas senator) Ted Cruz’s Georgia Runoff Fundraising Is Actually Going to His Campaign. He’s Not Alone”
And this from Forbes, Jan. 31,2021: Trump Raised $250 Million Since Election To Challenge Outcome — Here’s Where Most Of The Money Will Actually Go..... The fine print at the bottom of some emails disclosed that large portions of the donations would go to Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, which was created in the days after the election. Unlike contributions to a regular PAC, money in leadership PACs can be used “to fund basically anything.”
Unlike other Perfect Storms, the damage we are experiencing to our politics (read: our future) is unnoticed and unappreciated. But large segments of our citizenry applaud and want to participate in the dismembering of the republic because it is to their personal advantage. What else explains the epidemic of election challenges?
As they say, when important things happen, nobody rings a bell.
You may not know (or care) about what is unfolding, but history clearly shows that when the looting starts, the real damage is to the lives of the average citizen. Just ask any Russian, Turk, Venezuelan ... Vote like your life and welfare depend upon it!
Joe Pugliese lives in Lewisburg.