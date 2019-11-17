For nearly two years now, The Daily Item, along with CNHI newspapers across the nation, has tried to gauge the Pulse of the Voters in a series of special reports based on the key issues during the first term of President Donald Trump.
Part Six of the series is featured today. It could not come at a more appropriate time. Americans are now within a year of the 2020 election. The Democratic field — at least we thought — is reducing to a more manageable size. We are now in the midst of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, to determine if he violated his oath of office with how he handled aide to Ukraine.
What this latest installment shows is that America’s voters are clearly divided. In addition to the obvious polarization, perhaps more troubling is that both sides seem deeply entrenched. Nothing, it seems, will change their attitudes about the president.
Those who love the president and his style will never leave him. “I’ve been a big supporter of Trump since day one,” said Joe Berezwick. “I like that he is a disruptive force because I view myself as a populist Republican. I like that he represented himself as an outsider that would disrupt the flow of what was going on in Washington, D.C.”
Opponents won’t be swayed. “I think he should be impeached,” Barbara Sundin said. “His actions since becoming president have been despicable.”
There are also those who have the ability to separate Trump’s accomplishments from how he governs. To that group, the ends justify the means.
“Ethically, he is a shame, and morally he is not much better,” said Neil Shoreman. “But he seems to have the ability to get things done, while nobody else can. That is so refreshing in politics.”
This grouping is not limited to the Valley. Far from it. Half of Americans say their minds have already been made up as to who they will vote for next November, according to a Monmouth University poll. Currently, 27 percent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s job performance and cannot foresee anything that would change their minds. Thirty-six percent say their disapproval of the president is also “unmovable.”
Voters across the nation are steadfast in their beliefs and seem unlikely to change regardless of what emerges before next year’s election.
CNHI and The Daily Item have tackled this project for moments just like this. When President Trump won in 2016, voters said pundits and pollsters never understood what drove Trump’s supporters. It is clear, less than 12 months from the 2020 election, that Trump’s base remains strong and those who oppose his policies and practices are just as passionate.
How much those sides change in the next 11 months will determine the winner next November. Until then, be sure to listen to what the other side says, but more important, why they strongly feel the way they do. These will be difficult conversations to have during this critical moment.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.