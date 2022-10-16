Our country faces great danger because so many of our citizens have moved to a post-fact, reality, and verifiable evidence way of thinking, decision making, and view of the world. It’s bad enough when voters vote based on illusion and lies, but far more dangerous are political leaders who live in the post reality based world. Exhibit number one is Liar and Chief Donald Trump who just recently endorsed QAnon which promotes bizarre conspiracy theories. His claim of fraud causing his loss is based on zero evidence.
But I want to dwell on Republicans in general and more specifically our Republican-controlled state legislature. The fact of our rapidly changing climate has been verified again and again by evidence-based research. The challenges humankind faces are many. Soil loss, toxic pollution, farm run-off, plastic waste everywhere, and habitat destruction with species loss are just a few of the challenges we face, but climate change represents an existential threat to all life on the planet.
We must rapidly reduce our use of fossil fuels or we will be giving to those in the not too distant future an unbelievable level of destruction. It has been quite evident over the last three plus decades that Republicans in general have chosen to deny this overwhelming evidence. They have chosen to support their corporate masters rather than protect us. Rather than help protect our children’s future, they have chosen to threaten their health with toxins in our air and water and the calamities that will be caused by a warming planet with increased intensity and frequency of storms.
While our Republican legislators claim allegiance to capitalism and are always attacking programs to help the poor, they are always ready to support corporate welfare in the form of tax cuts and regulation reductions. They have passed countless bills to increase corporate profits at our expense with tax cuts and making us pay for the price of dealing with their toxic wastes with our health and our dollars. Corporations are amoral creations which are only bound by their profit margins unless we have good regulations to force them to clean up their wastes. They want to weaken regulations which are already not as strong as they need to be.
Nothing illustrates this more than the $1.7 billion in tax breaks that Republican Governor Tom Corbett and the Legislature gave to Shell to build their “cracker” plant in Beaver County in western Pennsylvania. This after he cut a billion dollars from the education budget. A plant that will add significant greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. A cracker plant takes natural gas and “cracks” it (methane) to produce ethylene which is used to produce plastic. The plastic industry produces as much greenhouse gas as 116 coal fired power plants.
The supporters of this plant will tell us that it’s all about jobs and economic benefits to the area, but do these promises and rosy pictures pan out? What were the economic benefits of building the plant in Beaver County? Like so many hollow promises, Beaver County has not seen these promised benefits from the plant’s construction. The simple fact is that the money for the plant comes from outside the area and most of the benefits go elsewhere. While the economic benefits are always headlined, the costs are hidden from the public. The costs will be such that some residents fear that their area will become a “sacrifice zone” or even possibly a “cancer alley.”
We haven’t even gotten to water pollution and the land destruction that this plant will bring with the countless wells that will be needed to be fracked to feed the plant’s needs. Consider all the greenhouse gas methane that will be leaked from production to delivery to the plant. Methane is a very powerful greenhouse gas up to 80 times more powerful than CO2. Every well fracked creates another toxic health threat to nearby residents.
We are all paying Shell to damage the health of the Beaver County area and the climate change accelerator for the planet. Will Beaver County become another sacrifice zone in our insatiable appetite for plastic that is used one time and then thrown away?
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.