It’s comforting to know, as we reported in Sunday’s edition, that as the COVID-19 pandemic and its evolving effects continue into the fall, Valley school districts are adding guidance counselors, social workers and medical professionals to help care for the mental well-being of students.
“Our role is very important every day,” Lisa Pfleegor, a guidance counselor at the Shikellamy Middle School, told us. “(In the spring), students fell into a routine of not interacting. Now, we’re getting them back into a routine, socializing. As a counselor, that’s what we’re worried about. Are you here, are you able to focus, are you able to interact without conflict?”
School district administrators want the word to get out. If you need help, reach out. Professionals are in the schools and ready to offer assistance.
“We have extra hands on deck,” said Matt Baker, a family child specialist in the Mifflinburg Area School District. Steve Shriver, a guidance counselor at the Mifflinburg Middle School said, “We would be remiss if we didn’t address the extra stress and anxiety of COVID. It is our responsibility.”
The mere existence of COVID-19 in our communities can foster depression, anxiety and stress, especially among young adults. So experts recommend that parents check in often with their teens to discuss how they are feeling and watch for signs of mental health struggles.
“It’s normal for teens to feel sad during this time, crying sometimes because they miss their friends or because sports and musical productions were canceled,” the American Academy of Pediatrics writes on their website, healthychildren.org.
All of us can watch for signs among the children we love, the Academy notes, including:
n Changes in mood that are not usual for the child
n Changes in behavior, such as stepping back from personal relationships
n A lack of interest in activities they previously enjoyed
n A hard time falling or staying asleep, or starting to sleep excessively
n Changes in weight or eating patterns
n Problems with memory, thinking or concentration
n Changes in appearance, such as lack of basic personal hygiene
n An increase in risky or reckless behaviors, such as drugs or alcohol
n Thoughts about death or suicide, or just talking about it
As we all struggle through these difficult times, it’s good to know that we can turn to an army of mental health professionals stationed and ready to help in our communities, local health care facilities and in our schools.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.