Years ago, pre-wife and kids and in a time of 50-cent drafts, my roommate was a volunteer firefighter.
In addition to working a full-time job, he somehow managed to volunteer countless hours to this other full-time gig. He was never home, either working, training or responding.
One night, a historic farmhouse just outside of Riverside was destroyed in a devastating fire. It was December 1998 — I looked it up on newspapers.com — and I remember him leaving in the middle of the night, fighting the fire in the pouring rain until daybreak, then going back later when the home rekindled. He probably spent 6-8 hours on scene, maybe more, then went to work.
That happened a lot. Found him asleep in the bathroom with the shower running once, along with multiple instances of ker-sploosh as he crash-landed into his waterbed in the middle of the night after a call.
I thought of him, and hundreds of others like him in our region, last week when I woke up to an email from the night crew here at The Daily Item. The email alerted me to an early morning fire in Northumberland that we would need to follow up on during the day Wednesday.
The fire broke out at 1:43 a.m. Within a half-hour a second alarm was called. Images and video from the scene are scary, flames and smoke blasting out of multiple windows and levels. The devastation of the collapsed home where the fire apparently originated and the burned-out parts of adjacent homes were frightening sad, but worth countless words.
Later that same day, dozens of firefighters from a different part of the county responded to a blaze in Kulpmont. Some of the same first-responders were probably there, too. It was north of 90 degrees when crews responded, but respond they did.
They always do, which is sort of remarkable when you think about it.
Nearly every firefighter in our Valley is a volunteer. That doesn’t mean the firefighters in our region aren’t professional, it just means they aren’t paid.
Many of our region’s selfless volunteers, men and women of all ages, go through hundreds of hours of training. The overwhelming majority are true professionals who take the task incredibly seriously. It’s a job to them.
Undoubtedly there are countless reasons they sign up, ranging from a willingness to serve and protect, to family ties and the camaraderie that comes from belonging to such an organization.
In some regard, they are a dying breed. In the 1970s there were more than 300,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. There are 37,000 today.
Even at that number, we take them for granted, that they will heed the call at all hours, in all weather, to help us.
Governments at various levels have kicked around incentives and ideas to attract more volunteers to the ranks. Some are offering tax breaks, others increased training opportunities to become more skilled in other aspects of the job.
Late last year, The Daily Item published another series of stories looking at the fate and future of volunteer firefighters. Then, leaders said they were approaching crisis mode, and that the current volunteer model is unsustainable.
Mind you, estimates are that volunteer firefighters save municipalities $10 billion in Pennsylvania.
Solutions should be sought quickly. Those could include consolidation, paying for firefighters and additional financial incentives.
Someone still tells me all the time just because we’ve always done something that way isn’t a reason to keep doing it that way.
