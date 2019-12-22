The early days of the telephone were built on the POTS line — plain old telephone service. We got off party lines and everyone who wanted had their own, dependable, telephone line. Not any longer. Verizon/FIOS has kicked old people to the curb. If you are in your 80s, don’t have/understand/want the internet, let alone a computer, you are out of luck.
Bees, wasps, hornets, squirrels, weather and such factors still, even in this modern-day, cause havoc to poles and the equipment on them. Such is the case for my father. Now my 86-year-old father has intermittent service with his landline. And if you live just outside of Sunbury, in Hamilton or along the Snydertown Road, you also know all too well that cell phone service is at best spotty, and more usually, non-existent! He relies on his landline.
Often neither he nor I can understand incoming calls or messages left. The answer, from “Corporate Support” has informed him that with his service — essentially POTS lines aren’t worth the effort — poor service is to be expected. There was no offer of course to reduce his bill!
So let’s hope he is never having a medical emergency and cannot get help. My attorney will be all too anxious to assist me, since the phone company isn’t.
Glenda Wolfe,
Sunbury