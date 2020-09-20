I have been following the debate related to Trump’s calling veterans losers and suckers. Really? Does anyone doubt he said it? If you have listened to his news conferences and rallies you know he loves calling people who disagree with him hateful names, even mocking people with disabilities.
During my time I have lived through many presidents, Republican and Democrat, and have never known any of them to try to divide our country by fostering such a hateful environment like this president. I have heard him say Democrats hate America and are not patriotic. When I hear this I think of my four brothers who served in World War II and my own service in Korea.
This president refused his call to service five times during the Vietnam War and he accuses me of not being patriotic. He calls names of not only Democrats and veterans but any Republicans who disagree with him. You have heard him call Lying Ted, Low Energy Jeb and Little Marco. John McCain was not a war hero but a loser according to Trump. So I don’t accept his standard response that it’s fake news. He called veterans losers and suckers.
In a discussion with a friend who was a Trump supporter, I pointed out his constant lying — more than 20,000 times by some reports. I pointed out the filth that comes out of his mouth toward women and immigrants, and his refusal to condemn white supremacist, Neo-Nazi’s, KKK and armed militias. My friend’s response was “all politicians lie, they all do it.”
Wow — what a message that is to send to our youth — it’s OK to lie. He is a terrible role model for our youth who see and hear this disgusting behavior daily.
And now we hear his most grievous lying to the American people which is he was aware of the severity of COVID-19 as early as January of this year. More than 195,000 deaths and he is still downplaying the impact on families and our economy. Attending rallies and refusing to set an example for masking and social distancing guidelines from his own health officials. What incompetence.
How many mulligans are we going to allow in the defense of Trumpism.
Don Wilver Sr.,
New Columbia