It will be interesting to see what sort of impact Sunbury’s new co-diversity officers — Andres Manresa and Victoria Rosancrans — can have in the city, giving volume to often underrepresented voices.
Listening to the two city representatives talk last week, they are clearly both passionate about their megaphones, and the opportunities they have to give voice to the voiceless.
We must all understand it is a two-way street. That as dedicated and forward-thinking as the duo are, and city council was approving the outreach, unless people stand up to be heard, offering ideas and pathways forward, it could all be for naught.
Both Manresa and Rosancrans preach diverse lifestyles because they live them.
Rosancrans oversees the Facebook page Stay Sunbury Informed and Beyond, which Rosancrans said is used to promote city businesses residents may not know about. She also serves on the board of directors for The Arc, is a volunteer court-appointed special advocate with CASA and a member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity and Inclusion Council.
Manresa runs a Spanish internet radio station and television station.
“I am excited because I get a chance to get the ball rolling on dealing with diverse issues in the city and create different ways of welcoming people in the city,” Manresa said. “We will be able to create programs for diverse groups and our youth.”
A lingering issue for many communities is a lack of public interest, particularly in terms of participation. Consider how many outreach programs there are in Sunbury and other communities, which present real opportunities to serve the community and improve the Valley. Now consider how many of the same names pop up as volunteers and leaders among numerous outreach programs.
As well-intended as the diversity officers may be, their first job must highlight engagement across all ages and demographics. There is a need for the programs and the impact they have on the city could be extensive, but it will take getting as many voices involved — including a contingent we haven’t heard from previously — for the outlet to take off the way we all know and hope it can.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.