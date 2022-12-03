As the Mahoning Township tax collector, I am deeply sensitive to the ever-present threat of government overreach and overregulation. Government exists to protect individual freedoms, provide quality service, and remain accountable to the people it serves. Most of those services, I believe, are always best provided at the local level, by the way.
Federal overregulation tends to creep into people’s personal lives, often dictating their medical, food, and lifestyle choices. It also tends not to be particularly efficacious. Prohibition didn’t prevent the manufacture and sale of alcohol, for example. Instead, it placed it into the hands of unregulated criminal syndicates that profited from illicit black markets, which in turn stimulated an expensive law enforcement response.
The same thing happened with cannabis over the past several decades. It would happen to tobacco products, too if Washington proceeds with a harebrained scheme to ban them, as has been rumored. In the end, the unintended consequences alone should give politicians and federal regulators reason enough to reverse course on these personal encroachments.
Those of us who work in government at the local level know that responsible adults should be left alone to make their own decisions. That’s a lesson you would imagine the politicians and bureaucrats in Washington would have learned by now.
Marlene M. Gunther,
Mahoning Township