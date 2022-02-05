A few times in my life I’ve managed to escape the winter cold, ice and snow for a few days and head down to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to spend some time in the sun enjoying some lazy, meaningless but fun New York Mets spring training baseball.
My wife Mary and I last did it three years ago. She’s a baseball fan, though not as big of a one as I am. She’s also a beach fan — a much bigger one than I am. So we have a compromise that works great for us. We find a place to stay on or near a beach and then head over to a couple of games while we’re in town.
Right now, our plans are in flux. It’s not because of COVID. We’re fully vaccinated, both boosted and have no issues wearing a mask at the airport or on the plane.
Nope. It’s because the Major League Baseball owners and the players can’t figure out a way to divide the gazillions of dollars they make.
The contract between the Major League Baseball owners and the Major League Players Association expired on Dec. 1. The owners unanimously locked out the players the next day.
There’s been little progress in negotiations so far. The start of spring training, right around Valentine’s Day, is clearly unlikely to happen. Opening Day, scheduled for March 31, looks more and more like a long shot, too.
On Thursday, the owners requested a third-party mediator through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. The players on Friday rejected that.
Clearly, this isn’t getting settled anytime soon.
It’s incredible when you look at the kind of money we’re talking about here that each side seems perfectly willing to dig in, the fans be damned.
According to The Athletic, a subscriber-based sports reporting website recently purchased by the New York Times, since 2002, all four of the major U.S. sports leagues have performed better than the S&P 500 companies on the stock market.
The return on MLB franchises, when they’ve been sold, has been 669 percent. That’s above the National Football League’s 558 percent and exceeded only by the National Basketball Association’s incredible 1,057 percent.
It’s not just the owners raking it in.
According to CNBC, pitcher Max Scherzer’s 3-year, $130 million deal with the New York Mets made him the highest-paid MLB player ever by average annual contract value at the age of 37. Six players had signed contracts worth $100 million or more as the collective bargaining agreement expired.
With that kind of money on the table, how is it that things are at a standstill?
I’ve read about all the myriad issues. There are way too many to go into here. As always, it comes down to this: How much of the pie are the owners going to be willing to live with the players getting.
My son Dave, a successful retail business executive and also a huge baseball fan, texted his frustration about this the other day.
“It’s just so stupid,” he wrote. “Why do they do this to themselves?”
Actually, they are doing it to us. Neither side has reason to care about the people who pay to go to the games, watch them on TV, buy all the merchandise and put up with ever-increasing prices and games that start and end too late.
That’s because they know that my son and I, and others like us, are idiots who’ll complain and wait and then come running back when they finally come to an agreement.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.