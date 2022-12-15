Context, perspective and understanding are among key factors within the administration of justice in our court systems, and fortunately, judges at the highest levels of Pennsylvania’s courts are taking the lead in promoting a higher level of awareness among all court personnel on issues relating to people with autism.
“Education and awareness are critical to ensuring we are providing for the needs of all dependency court users, especially those with autism,” said state Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty, speaking on behalf of the state Supreme Court. “The more we learn, the more we grow as a system and as a community, but most importantly, in our ability to be part of the type of positive change that will impact Pennsylvania families.”
Justice Dougherty is spearheading the initiative to better serve people with autism who come in contact with any level of the court system.
The effort generated the central region summit, held on Dec. 8 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg, a meeting attended by representatives of 60 organizations, including local children and youth agencies, courthouse personnel, law enforcement, juvenile and adult probation, schools and other community service providers.
Speakers at the Lewisburg summit included Justice Dougherty, Dr. Bernardine Suppa, a psychologist and Lindy Mishler, a clinical consultant for the Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations, Office of Developmental Programs.
“With nearly one in 44 children and one in 56 adults diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), judges are sure to have individuals living with autism come before them,” the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) wrote about the Lewisburg meeting.
“The primary goal of the Autism and Dependency Court Taskforce is to provide a positive dependency court experience for children and parents with ASD by increasing professional awareness and responsiveness.”
Union-Snyder President Judge Michael Sholley, Jennifer Napp Evans and Matthew Ernst, administrators of the Children and Youth Services agencies in Snyder and Union counties, respectively, served as members of the regional summit planning committee.
“The system needs to be structured to meet their needs, and by doing so, we set people and families up to succeed regardless of the legal or life challenges they face,” court officials wrote in October as they launched a new data collection effort designed to identify children diagnosed or self-reported with autism at the time they enter the dependency court system.
“If this one change in our system helps us to change the life of one child, or the trajectory for one family, then we’ve made the world a better place.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.