For eight full days each January, hundreds of agricultural exhibits, more than 4,000 animals, farm equipment, competitions and food fill about a million square feet at the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex in Harrisburg.
State officials say the Pennsylvania Farm Show — set to open at 8 a.m. Saturday and continue through 5 p.m. Jan. 14 — is the largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation.
And yet, as they accurately note, this giant event presents just a “tiny slice” of the massive breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, an industry that employs nearly a half million people and contributes $185 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy each year.
Needless to say, the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, featuring the theme, “Rooted in Progress,” has an overwhelming number of things to see, do and experience.
This week, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding tried to help sharpen the checklist with several stops he labeled as “must see” exhibits.
They include conservation and sunflower exhibits, and the Forrester Farm Equipment and the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement booths, all in the GIANT Expo Hall. In the Main Hall, don’t miss the Pennsylvania hardwoods and “So You Want to be a Farmer” exhibits, he said.
Also during the show, kids can become farm show “AgExplorers” by visiting different stations as part of a unique program that teaches visitors of all ages about Pennsylvania agriculture. The Moo U interactive exhibit at Destination Dairy in the Northeast Exhibit Hall also will offer hands-on activities for kids of all ages.
Families can engage in some goat snuggling each day in the New Holland Arena and the sunflowers in the Giant Expo Hall offer a great backdrop for selfies.
And of course, as always, look for contributions to, and participation in, a myriad of programs by our friends and neighbors from across the Central Susquehanna Valley as well as a new orange cream milkshake and more delicious Pennsylvania treats in the food court.
After what has been a hectic, stressful and divisive year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show may be just what many of us need to begin the new year on a much brighter note.
For much more information and online content, visit the website at: farmshow.pa.gov.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.