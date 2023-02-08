State officials have implemented a clever way to help individuals or families who need affordable health care insurance coverage.
During the spring tax season, uninsured Pennsylvanians can file an optional tax form — REV-1882 — that will help them begin the process toward open enrollment in the state’s Pennie health care marketplace.
The health care tax form process, known as “Path to Pennie,” offers a simple and straightforward way for residents to indicate that they, their spouse and/or their children or dependents do not have health coverage and are interested in learning more about the services provided by Pennie, state officials said this week.
“If you are in need of comprehensive coverage at a price you can afford, fill out the Health Insurance Coverage Information Request form when you file your taxes,” said Zachary Sherman, the executive director of the Pennie program. “Just check the box to jumpstart the enrollment process.”
The program could become especially important with news this week that the federal government’s pandemic-era Medicaid provisions are ending, potentially affecting Medicaid insurance coverage for 3.6 million Pennsylvania residents.
Pennie is a health care insurance marketplace developed by the state and private insurance companies to provide affordable insurance plans to those who may have no other insurance options. The Path to Pennie program enables uninsured tax filers to enroll in coverage outside of the traditional open enrollment period at the end of each year.
Tax filers who check the box on the special tax form will receive a notice from Pennie that will include a unique access code for claiming their new Pennie account, an estimate of potential financial savings on insurance coverage and a 60-day enrollment window to shop, compare plans and enroll in health coverage.
State officials noted this week that the REV-1882 form is included in the majority of third-party tax preparation software as well as within the state Department of Revenue’s free online tax filing system for state returns.
For more information on the state’s Pennie program, call 1-844-844-8040 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, or visit the website at: pennie.com/connect.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.