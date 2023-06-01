The state Department of Agriculture has planted some incentives for nonprofit agricultural promotion and marketing organizations to develop promotional projects for the commonwealth’s leading industry.
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has invited proposals for projects designed to boost domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agriculture projects.
The department is prepared to offer up to $303,000 in matching funds to nonprofit organizations to cover 50 percent of the costs for projects that increase consumer awareness and sales or expand export markets.
The grants will be awarded to projects ranging from festivals and tourism events to regional “buy-local” campaigns and statewide promotions of Pennsylvania products, Redding said.
Organizations still have time to get creative and develop their projects. Applications are due at 5 p.m. July 14.
“The Shapiro administration is seeking innovative marketers and educators who can help tell Pennsylvania Agriculture’s story to consumers at home and around the world,” Redding said. “These grants help Pennsylvania business connect with consumers, support the more than 593,000 Pennsylvanians whose jobs depend on them, and continue to feed our families and our economy.”
State officials note that priority consideration will be given to projects that promote Pennsylvania hardwoods, dairy projects or fruits and vegetables, promote agritourism, farmers market nutrition programs and farm markets, expand or create export markets, increase food security, decrease food waste and leverage additional private or federal funds.
Complete guidelines were published in the May 20 issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
The agriculture industry creates employment and economic activity on about 59,000 farms located in every Pennsylvania county. Agriculture generates nearly $27 billion in total earnings for its workers and more than $135 billion in total economic output.
Pennsylvania is a national leader in sectors throughout the industry, In addition to leading the country in export-grade hardwoods and mushroom production, Pennsylvania ranks among the top five states for poultry layers, milk from cows, Christmas trees and the nursery, greenhouse, floriculture and sod sectors.
It never hurts to promote success, to drive more economic activity. This latest call, backed up by incentives for creative marketing plans, promises to do just that.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.