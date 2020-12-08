Happy holiday giving with support of the Regional Gas Initiative.
As we approach the holiday season consider giving a gift to our children and future generations of Pennsylvanians. Share your voice and speak up to help end climate change. Demand that Pennsylvania join the regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to help curb pollution that is harming our environment and adding to climate change. The RGGI has dramatically reduced climate pollution in the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic.
From 2008 through 2018, carbon pollution decreased by 47% for states participating in RGGI, outpacing the rest of the country by 90%. When Pennsylvania joins RGGI, it’s projected to further reduce carbon emissions statewide by a massive 188 million tons by 2030. Pennsylvania has for too long been a major part of the problem, it’s time to be a part of the solution. By joining RGGI Pennsylvania will not only curb greenhouse gases, but will also help raise revenue to invest in the clean energy transition. State officials are asking the public for their input about this proposal.
Concerned citizens can make their voices heard on this important issue by submitting a public comment in support of RGGI at bit.ly/RGGIforPA.
Karen Wolf,
Lewisburg