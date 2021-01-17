Pennsylvania lawmakers are once again thrusting political implications into the branch of government where politics shouldn’t even be a consideration.
This time it comes in the form of a proposed constitutional amendment that would alter the way judges are selected in the commonwealth. This week, the House Judiciary Committee voted 13-12 to amend the state constitution to allow the Legislature to draw districts for electing appellate court judges in Pennsylvania, which would have an impact on how the state elects Commonwealth, Superior, and Supreme court judges.
Republicans, who have the majority in both chambers, say it’s a way to get more geographic representation on the court. Democrats argue it’s another power grab, designed to gerrymander judicial districts and is payback for court decisions rendered following the election.
The amendment could appear on May’s primary ballot. It would have to pass two consecutive sessions of the General Assembly before going to the voters before the constitutional change would be made. The measure would never go to the governor for a veto.
According to The Associated Press, Columbia County Republican Rep. David Millard said he backs the idea because so few statewide judges are from rural areas, including the “less populated portion of the state north of Interstate 80, calling that ‘a red flag to me that this bill has a lot of merit to it.’” Four of the state’s seven Supreme Court justices are from Allegheny or Philadelphia counties, and a majority of the state’s appellate court judges are from the same two counties anchored by Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
On the surface, what Millard says makes sense. But the judicial branch shouldn’t be impacted by politics in the first place, so the process of electing judges in the first place is unfitting.
Judges are “not supposed to be representing geographical ideologies,” Montgomery County Rep. Tim Briggs, a Democrat, said. “They’re supposed to be looking at a statewide jurisdiction and interpreting the laws that we pass.”
Briggs is right. Where a judge is from shouldn’t matter. The law matters.
Pennsylvania shouldn’t be considering geographic regions for judges. Instead, lawmakers should be proposing ways to move away from electing judges altogether, instead opting for a merit-based selection process.
The American Judicature Society says merit selection — through a “nonpartisan commission “ that submits the names of the most highly qualified applicants (usually three) to the appointing authority (usually the governor), who must make a final selection from the list — is the best option for picking judges because it removes the politics. Pennsylvania and Illinois are the only two states that elect judges in a partisn election and then “yes/no” retention elections once seated on the bench.
The less politics can be involved in the judicial process, the better. There are checks and balance models at the federal level and across the nation that the commonwealth should review and consider.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.