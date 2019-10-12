Years ago if boys walked down the halls of Valley schools and their hair touched their shirt collars, a teacher was likely to send them home, a snap judgment based on looks alone.
We had a flashback to that time this week. What emerged out of a letter to a Penn State football player was a troubling reminder of how people still make judgments based on appearance only.
David Peterson called himself a proud Penn State alum in a letter to Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland. Peterson, of Johnstown, wrote of the good old days his note to one of the Nittany Lions’ team captains. In terms of those bygone days, Peterson called out Sutherland for his “shoulder-length dreadlocks,” that “look disgusting.”
Petersen continued in his letter to Sutherland: “You need to remember you represent all Penn Staters both current and those alumni from years past. We would welcome the reappearance of dress codes for athletes.”
Peterson doesn’t know Sutherland personally. His hair doesn’t represent Penn State, at least Peterson’s whitewashed version of Penn State.
Penn State has arguably as much tradition as any collegiate sports program in the nation. The players within the program have always represented the best of the university, even as university officials disgraced the school during the Sandusky scandal. The melting pot that is Penn State’s locker room — most sports locker rooms around the country really — is special.
Peterson, a self-proclaimed fan of all things Penn State, should know that. He should also know not to judge Sutherland on looks alone. That’s exactly what Peterson, and those supporting him, did. They painted with a broad, and arguably, racist brush. Peterson didn’t write a letter to Penn State’s white placekicker Jordan Stout, whose long hair flows out from the bottom of his helmet as he booms kickoffs out of the end zone. Peterson wrote to the black player whose “disgusting” dreadlocks resonated with him as wrong.
Sadly, there are a lot of people that still think that way. They see the hair, the tattoos, the necklaces, and say, that’s not how it was, so it must be wrong.
James Franklin, Penn State’s coach, who is also black, said Sutherland encapsulates Penn State’s “We Are” mantra as much as anyone on the team.
“Jonathan Sutherland is one of the most respected players in our program,” an emotional Franklin said during his press conference. “He’s the ultimate example of what our program is all about. He’s a captain, he’s a Dean’s List honor student. He’s articulate. He’s confident. He’s intelligent. He’s thoughtful. He’s caring, and he’s committed. He’s got two of the most supportive parents and I would be so blessed if my daughters would marry someone like him with his character and integrity one day.”
Imagine what we can accomplish if we stop judging people based on what we see.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.