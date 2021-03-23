From the time food donations started to arrive at a converted movie theater in Steelton more than 35 years ago, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been striving to help those facing food insecurity.
In the years since, the nonprofit organization has grown considerably, now serving people and families in 27 counties across Pennsylvania from food hub locations in Williamsport and Harrisburg and through hundreds of local partner agencies.
Over the past 12 months, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating events that have occurred since, it has become more clear than ever that their humanitarian mission and the logistical operation they have built to successfully carry it out are essential.
The need for food during the height of the pandemic just kept increasing, food bank Executive Director Joe Arthur told us for our report “Food Bank tackled explosion of need,” published in Sunday’s edition and available now on our website.
By the end of 2020, the food bank had provided 50 million meals to people living in the 27 counties and 1,000 local agencies it serves.
You read that right: 50 million meals, in a portion of the state that does not include Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.
Arthur estimates that the economic effects of the pandemic will lead to elevated food insecurity for another two years. In December, nine months into the pandemic, the food bank had distributed 55 percent more food than the previous December.
As Arthur notes in the report, the food bank could not have done it alone.
“The generosity of people, foundations and companies has just been unimaginable,” he said. “So we have high confidence that we can continue this robust response even if it’s for two more years or however long it takes.”
“It shows what we can do,” Arthur said.
It certainly does, and what the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank along with its partner agencies have done for those in need — especially during this unprecedented crisis — is incredible.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.